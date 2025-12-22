Sand for sandbags available in Paso Robles, other locations

In anticipation of rain this week, sand for sandbags is available in Paso Robles.

Sand is available at the City Streets Yard, located at 1220 Paso Robles St. People will need to bring a shovel.

Sandbags can be purchased in the following locations in Paso Robles:



Burt Industrial Supply, 2125 Golden Hill Rd.

Lowe’s, 2445 Golden Hill Rd.

Blake’s Hardware, 1701 Riverside Ave.

SiteOne Hardscape Center, 1108 Paso Robles St.

Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Dr 1-805-238-117

The City states crews have worked to clear drains and do other work to prevent or reduce potential flooding wherever possible.

