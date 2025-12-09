Search warrant leads to arrest in Paso Robles

A search warrant led to the arrest one person in Paso Robles on Tuesday.

The incident was underway at a home on the corner of 14th and Vine streets at around 2 p.m.

The Paso Robles Unified School District asked anyone picking up students from Glen Speck Elementary or Marie Bauer Early Education Center to avoid the area where police activity was taking place “out of an abundance of caution,” adding that “students and staff are safe, and there is no cause for concern.”

The district anticipated traffic delays in the area.

Police said the suspect was in custody shortly before 2:30 p.m.

More information is expected to be released soon by police.