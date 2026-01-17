Senior residents of Paso Robles invited to take local services survey

The City of Paso Robles is launching a 30-day survey for senior residents to provide feedback on the services and programs provided at the Paso Robles Senior Center, City Library, Recreation Services and the Veterans Memorial Building.

The survey can be completed on the City of Paso Robles Recreation Services web page under the Senior Services tab. In-person options to take the survey include the Paso Robles Senior Center, Vets Center, City Library, and Centennial Park.

“We are grateful to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee for taking a sincere interest in wanting to know if the needs of seniors in our community are being met and for helping Recreation Services develop this survey,” said Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia. “We look forward to working with the advisory committee members to carefully review the results of the surveys and make recommendations based on their findings.”

Available in English and Spanish, the survey creates space for feedback on services and programs related to education, meals, transportation, mental health, financial assistance, health care, recreation, arts and crafts, entertainment, fellowship and volunteering.