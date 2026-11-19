Free sand at Pioneer and Sherwood parks is just one of many resources the City of Paso Robles gives residents to prepare for stormy weather.

The city says it prepares year-round for these exact types of weather events impacting the Central Coast this week.

“Just be cautious, and be ready for it, you know,” said Paso Robles resident Laurent Grangien.

Leaves dancing through the streets, trees swaying and the sound of shovels biting through sand for sandbags — a storm is brewing on the Central Coast.

In Paso Robles, hours before the first sprinkle hit the ground, residents were preparing to defend their territory against the storm, stocking up on a hefty helping of free sand for one of rain’s enemies:

“Sandbags. I’ve got five at the house already. I’m going to fix up another five,” said Paso Robles resident Thomas Irwin, who was filling up his sandbags when KSBY caught up with him.

Monique Lopez/KSBY News

“I have some kind of a slope in my back property,” Grangien said. “I want to make sure nothing is running away, and we go from there before the next storm.”

Resident Nicholas Mecham traded the office for a shovel, stepping away from his job at Z Villages Real Estate in Atascadero to help his employer brace for the approaching storm.

“Getting ready for all this rain coming,” he said. “We got a lot of places over at one of our apartment complexes that floods pretty bad, so just getting some sandbags ready to get it prepared for and set up before it gets too bad.”

Monique Lopez/KSBY News

Rain hit the city Wednesday afternoon, but the City of Paso Robles has been getting ready for it all year, with crews clearing storm drains of debris and vegetation, well ahead of the wet season.

“They’re going around and ensuring that all of the drainages within the areas coming off the west side and certainly the east side and street drainages are all cleared and ready to make sure that when water does come, it doesn’t flood local areas and makes sure that it gets itself down to the Salinas River where it should be going,” said Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services Battalion Chief Nate Bass.

The Salinas River can rise quickly during major storms, putting unhoused people who seek shelter in the riverbed at risk. Keeping them safe is a priority for the city.

“We have our Community Action Team, or the CAT team. They work hand in hand, day in and day out with our homeless division, and they’re communicating with all of the unhoused in the riverbed about education on where they’re at, trying to get them into the appropriate shelters that we also have here in town, trying to make sure that they are also out of harm’s way when we do get these large weather events,” Bass said.

The city says a little preparation can go a long way, from clearing gutters to sealing windows and checking heating and cooling systems.

But perhaps the best advice comes from someone who’s weathered 40 years of Paso Robles storms.

“If they’re saying it’s gonna be 30 inches of rain and flooding here and there and everything, expect to be a little bit worse,” said Irwin.