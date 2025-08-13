Silver Alert issued for a missing Paso Robles resident

The Paso Robles Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for 86-year-old David Peterson, a Paso Robles resident who was reported missing on August 7, 2025.

Peterson's vehicle was last captured on camera on August 5, 2025, at approximately 11 p.m. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Spring Street at 8th, in Paso Robles. Data from the Automatic License Plate Reader did not reveal any plate detections since he was reported missing.

In an attempt to locate him, detectives have reviewed electronic data, spoken with friends and family, checked local area hospitals, and followed up on all leads. None of the efforts have provided information leading to Peterson's whereabouts.

Searches in several areas were conducted by the Paso Robles Police Department Community Action Team, but the search did not result in locating Peterson or his vehicle.

Peterson was last seen on Monday, August 4, in the 2800 block of Wedgewood Court in Paso Robles. He is described as 5'09", 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Peterson was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket and green and black camo cargo shorts.

Peterson's vehicle is a white 2014 Honda Ridgeline, California license plate # 99438D1.

If you've seen Peterson or know his whereabouts, please contact the Paso Robles Police Department immediately at (805) 237-6464.