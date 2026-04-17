Sprinkler system stops Paso Robles apartment fire as two dogs are rescued

Firefighters in Paso Robles responded to what began as a routine fire alarm but quickly escalated into a structure fire call at an apartment on Black Oak Drive.

Crews arrived around 7:50 Thursday, April 16 to find no visible smoke, but discovered active water flow from a first-floor sprinkler system.

Upon searching the unit, firefighters located two dogs inside a bathroom and safely removed them. The animals were turned over to police until their owner could be contacted.

The fire was contained to a single first-floor apartment. Crews remained on scene helping building owners remove water and salvage belongings to minimize further damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the incident is a timely reminder to check smoke detectors and replace batteries, especially during daylight saving time changes.