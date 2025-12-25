Storm causes road closures on North and South River Roads in Paso Robles

Heavy rain has left significant mud and debris on North River Road and South River Road in Paso Robles, making driving conditions dangerous for drivers.

On Thursday, Dec. 25, city crews have closed North River Road from Union to River Oaks and South River Road from Creston to Navajo.

These closures will remain in place until crews can safely clear the roads and conditions improve. The area is under a flood watch through Friday, Dec. 26, and city teams are actively monitoring and responding to trouble spots.