Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Storm causes road closures on North and South River Roads in Paso Robles

Road Closure
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

Heavy rain has left significant mud and debris on North River Road and South River Road in Paso Robles, making driving conditions dangerous for drivers.

On Thursday, Dec. 25, city crews have closed North River Road from Union to River Oaks and South River Road from Creston to Navajo.

These closures will remain in place until crews can safely clear the roads and conditions improve. The area is under a flood watch through Friday, Dec. 26, and city teams are actively monitoring and responding to trouble spots.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community