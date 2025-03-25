Suspect arrested following traffic collision in Paso Robles on Monday

The Paso Robles Police Department arrested a suspect involved in a DUI-related traffic collision that happened Monday.

Officers responded to the intersection of State Route 46 and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles, regarding a crash involving two vehicles. The driver of a 2020 Ford truck was conscious but sustained minor injuries. However, the driver of the 2015 Jeep had fled the scene.

49-year-old Peter Terence Wells was eventually located, hiding in the parking lot of Eagle Energy Gas Station. Wells attempted to run from officers but was ultimately taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, he showed signs of alcohol intoxication. After being treated for visible injuries, he was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.