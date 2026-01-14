Temporary closures at Paso Robles City Library and Centennial Park for staff training

The Paso Robles City Library and Centennial Park will be closed on Thursday, January 15, for a day of staff training and development.

City Hall and the park’s trails, picnic spots and outdoor sports courts will remain open.

During the temporary closure, the city library lobby and Friends of the Library store will be closed. It will resume regular business hours on Friday, January 16, at 9 a.m.

Centennial Park recreation meeting rooms, gymnasium, and customer service desk will also be temporarily closed. All organized classes and meetings in the classrooms and gym are canceled until January 15, at 5 p.m.

After-school programs, including the Teen Center and open gym, will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, January 20, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Centennial Park service desk will reopen on Tuesday, January 20, at 9 a.m.