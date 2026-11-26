Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is preparing to serve more than 1,500 community members during its 42nd annual Thanksgiving meal at Centennial Park.

Organizers said preparations began in July. By Wednesday morning, volunteers were working throughout the kitchen and dining area, preparing food, washing and sanitizing dishes, slicing pies, wrapping utensils and arranging flowers for the tables.

“It’s all worth it,” Thanksgiving for Paso Robles’ Jimmy Purdy said. “On Thanksgiving, when you walk out into the dining room and you see the dining room with 30-40 tables lined up, everyone’s sitting down, everybody’s smiling, laughing, everybody has a big plate of food in front of them, and they didn’t have to spend a dime to come sit down and enjoy a good Thanksgiving meal … I know what the power of that is.”

The free sit-down meal will be served from noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Park.

There will be no to-go meals this year. However, volunteers are preparing meals for delivery within Paso Robles and nearby communities.