The city of Paso Robles hosts 9/11 memorial stair climb

The city of Paso Robles is hosting its 4th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb to honor the thousands who lost their lives in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The event is happening on Saturday September 12 this year, one day after the 25 year anniversary of the tragedy.

It will be at the Mid State Fair Grounds at the Paso Robles Event Center.

It will start at 9 a.m but check in begins at 8 a.m.

Participants in the event will climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the world trade center.

Last year, the department says it raised more than $4,000 for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation's "Champ Camp." The organization helps provide summer camp experiences to child burn victims.