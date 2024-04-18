The community spoke, city leaders listened. Year-round lighting coming to Paso Robles City Park

The City of Paso Robles is unveiling brand new year-round lighting in City Park.

City leaders say the decision comes after the success of the holiday lighting display in November 2023.

Crowds flocked to City Park until the lights were turned off in January 2024, enjoying the vibrant ambiance and expressing a heightened sense of safety in the festive environment. City leaders say merchants and hoteliers experienced increased business and occupancy rates, with a 20% surge in Transient Occupancy Tax in December alone.

City Council expressed a desire to bring year-round lighting to City Park, encouraged by the enthusiastic feedback from residents and local leaders.

To pull of the new display, city staff collaborated with L.A. Christmas Light Installers (LACLI), the designers and installers of the holiday lights, to propose a comprehensive plan for year-round lighting.

The year-round display includes illuminating 21 trees in City Park, with a focus on enhancing the beauty of the large heritage oaks. Depending on tree size and structure, anywhere from 30 to 150 lights will be installed in each designated tree.

The proposed lighting utilizes durable and waterproof lights that are easily removable for the holiday season, ensuring flexibility and ease of maintenance.

The year-round lights will be lit for the first time on the evening of Friday, April 19, 2024, at approximately 8:00 PM. The lights will remain up until November when they will be replaced with holiday lighting.