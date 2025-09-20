Three Los Angeles men arrested for attempted burglary in Paso Robles

Three Los Angeles men are behind bars after police say they attempted to break into a home in Paso Robles and may be connected to another burglary earlier in the day.

On Friday officers with the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a call reporting an attempted residential burglary in progress in the 100 block of Riverbank Lane.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple suspects leaving the scene in a car.

Responding officers quickly located and stopped a vehicle matching the description provided.

Police arrested three suspects identified as Jorge Ayalamorales, 25, Esteban Carnedal, 21, and Brandon Guerreropineda, 24 all residents of Los Angeles.

During their investigation, officers discovered suspected stolen property and burglary tools inside the car.

Authorities say the suspects had also been involved in an interrupted burglary that took place earlier in the day in Atascadero.

All three men were arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.