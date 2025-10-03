Tree removal in Paso Robles' Downtown City Park

The city of Paso Robles is planning to remove a holly oak tree from Downtown City Park after a certified arborist determined it poses a safety risk to the community. The tree sits adjacent to Santa’s House on 12th Street.

The removal follows a citywide survey of trees in the park and nearby areas. The arborist’s inspection revealed hazards, including canopy decline, root rot, a stress fracture from the root crown to about seven feet above ground, and two decay cavities.

City officials said the work is part of ongoing efforts to maintain safe and healthy urban forest areas. While the city values trees for their beauty, officials emphasize that public safety takes priority.

Urban forestry crews will follow best practices to take down the tree.