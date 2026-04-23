Two Paso Probles schools receive free garden beds through Big Creek Lumber grant

Big Creek Lumber delivered garden beds to schools in Paso Robles this Earth Day as a part of their annual School Garden Grant program.

Started in 2016 in celebration of Big Creek's 70th anniversary, the program was established to support school gardens in local communities where the business operates.

Applications for the grant were submitted in the fall by eligible schools in Atwater, Half Moon Bay, Paso Robles, Santa Cruz, Vallejo, and Watsonville.

This year, Paso Robles' Trinity Lutheran School and Saint Rose School were among the 12 randomly selected schools for the program.

Every spring for the past 10 years, sustainably harvested redwood, soil, and garden tools are delivered directly to schools to allow for immediate construction.

According to Big Creek Lumber, the hands-on experience provides students with learning opportunities in science, biology, agriculture, carpentry, and forestry.

"Kids naturally thrive outside, I think especially learning a little bit about agriculture, about the science of growing their own food. Looking around, they see we're in an agriculture community, and so it kind of gives them a little reference point for what that looks like to grow flowers, to grow food," said Trinity Lutheran School Principal Lisa Hopkins.

With garden beds delivered just in time for spring, recipients will be well-equipped for the rest of the season.

