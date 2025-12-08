Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Upgrade to Veterans Memorial Bridge to cause lane closures on Niblick Road in Paso Robles

Paso Robles City
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Paso Robles City
Posted

On Monday, December 8, the Paso Robles Public Works Department will do improvement work on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., a portion of the westbound right lane on Niblick Road will be temporarily closed so crews can safely install a city seal medallion on the bridge column and add new lettering officially naming it the “Veterans Memorial Bridge.”

Drivers should expect minor delays and are encouraged to use caution in the work zone. These upgrades are part of a larger effort to honor local veterans and enhance community gateways.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community