UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire in Paso Robles

UPDATE (6:36 p.m.) - The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reports that forward progress was stopped on the fire after it had burned about a quarter of an acre.

Officials say the incident began as a vehicle fire, which spread to the surrounding vegetation.

Crews will reportedly be at the scene for another hour to mop up hot spots.

___

ORIGINAL (6:20 p.m.) - Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out in Paso Robles Saturday evening, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reports.

According to the agency, the blaze broke out around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Nacimiento Lake Drive and Anthony Way.

Several resources were reportedly sent to the scene, including air attack, water tenders, and fire engines.

ALERTCalifornia cameras show the blaze quickly being extinguished by fire crews at the scene.

Fire officials report that the incident was closed at 5:53 p.m. All resources have reportedly been cleared from the fire.

There is no word yet on the exact acreage of the fire.