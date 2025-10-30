Vehicle burglary suspect arrested after chase into Monterey County

After two car chases over two days, officers arrested a man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in the Paso Robles area.

On Tuesday, the driver of a white BMW was involved in a high-speed pursuit with officers from the California Highway Patrol Templeton Office but managed to evade officers.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, detectives with the Paso Robles Police Department located the same vehicle parked in the 3500 block of Park Street.

According to police, detectives identified the driver as Kyle DelgadoYoung, 24, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the burglaries. They reportedly tried to box the vehicle in but say DelgadoYoung intentionally rammed a police vehicle and sped off.

Police say detectives followed DelgadoYoung northbound onto Highway 101, but because he was speeding up to 120 miles per hour and passing vehicles on the right shoulder, they called off the pursuit.

About ten minutes later, officers with the California Highway Patrol King City Office reportedly started pursuing the same vehicle. They deployed a spike strip, disabling the vehicle, and officers took DelgadoYoung into custody.

Police say DelgadoYoung was transported to the Paso Robles Police Department and then booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony evading a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, and an outstanding felony warrant.

As of Thursday afternoon, DelgadoYoung remained in custody with bail set at $80,000.

Police say stolen property was recovered from the BMW and returned to its owners.