Volunteers needed in Paso Robles for the annual Creeks to Coast Clean-Up Day

The city of Paso Robles invites community members to join the efforts to keep local waterways clean for the annual Creeks to Coast Cleanup on Saturday, September 19.

The 2026 San Luis Obispo County Creeks to Coast Cleanup aims to clean up inland creeks, lakes, and parks as well as the coastline.

This year, Paso Robles is hosting two sites for the event: one at Larry Moore Park and one at the Salinas Riverwalk.

Participants will collect litter and debris along the Salinas River and neighborhood creeks.

According to the city, these efforts made before winter rain help prevent trash from washing downstream and protect habitat for fish, amphibians, birds, beavers, and other wildlife.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate and can register online in advance to help ensure sufficient clean-up supplies are provided at each site. However, registration is not required, and volunteers are welcome to show up on the day of the event.

Participants will be provided with gloves, trash bags, and water, as well as free pizza and sodas.

This annual event is organized by the Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo County, also known as ECOSLO.

To register or to find more information on the event, visit the ECOSLO website.