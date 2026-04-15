Wellsona Road Safety Improvement Project now complete

A project aimed to reduce collisions at a busy Paso Robles-area intersection is now complete.

Caltrans announced on Wednesday the completion of the $12.2 million Wellsona Road Safety Improvement Project near the intersection of Highway 101 and Wellsona Road.

Caltrans

With the construction of an undercrossing and a 112-foot-long bridge beneath the highway, which eliminates the need for left turns across traffic, crews say the area will be safer for drivers.

A frontage road connecting the undercrossing with Wellsona Road on both sides of the highway was also added.