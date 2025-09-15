Winery hosts annual Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival in Paso Robles vineyards

Castoro Cellars Vineyards & Winery hosted its annual Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend event was held in the Paso Robles vineyards and featured crafts, yoga and live music.

Some of this year's headlining performers included Young the Giant, Shane Smith & the Saints and Margo Price.

Festival-goer Bailey Brown tells KSBY she was very impressed by the event.

"I expected probably like a stage, some people and then some food trucks... and then maybe face painting. But this is, like, a lot more than I probably expected."

The 2025 festival marked Castoro Cellar's 12th year hosting the event.