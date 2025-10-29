Woman sustains major injuries following crash near San Miguel

A woman was treated for major injuries following a single-vehicle crash just north of San Miguel on Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The CHP reports that an approximately 30-year-old woman was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck north along Indian Valley Road near the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line Tuesday evening.

Authorities say that some time between 4 and 5:30 p.m., the woman veered off the west edge of the road, descending the cliffside and rolling multiple times before coming to rest upright in a grassy field.

A passerby reportedly spotted the vehicle at the bottom of the cliff and called 911.

CHP says emergency personnel had to extricate the woman from the truck and airlifted her to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The woman sustained major injuries from the crash, according to the CHP.

Officials report that alcohol or drug impairment does not seem to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The CHP is still investigating the incident, and is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the Templeton Area office at (805) 400-6720.