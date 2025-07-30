'You don’t want to be caught off guard.' First responders emphasize the importance of heat safety

Many families are heading outdoors to soak up the sunshine in northern San Luis Obispo County this summer, no matter how warm it gets.

“I like the heat because it convinces our parents to go to water parks and do fun things,” said young Brecken Perry at the water park with his family.

But first responders say it’s also important not to lose sight of some of the dangers that can come with the heat.

“I forgot to bring my water and then I felt dizzy, but then when I got inside, I was about to fall asleep [because] I was so hot and tired,” said Ava Quinn, who recalled a time the heat made her sick, a reminder of the dangers that can come with time in the sun.

Despite this summer’s somewhat cooler stretches, Matthew James with San Luis Ambulance says heat safety is always a concern.

“People that do live in North County are much more predisposed to the risk of heat-related illness, just because in North County, it can get to those triple digits,” he said.

While temperature is a key factor, it’s not the only one that you need to be aware of: high humidity, exertion, hot or heavy clothing, and medication or medical conditions that impair your body’s ability to cool itself can all contribute to heat-related illness.

“More vulnerable groups in the heat are going to be kids, elderly, anyone with a preexisting medical condition," James said.

He says that some of the most preventable mistakes they see are wearing hot or dark colored clothing, doing strenuous activity outside during the hottest parts of the day, and even falling asleep in the sun for too long.

“A patient that I had was an elderly gentleman that took a nap out in his front yard," said San Luis Ambulance paramedic Nancy Brooks. "[His] family came home about an hour and a half later and he was unresponsive, had vomited, and we got him to the hospital and his body temp was 107 degrees.”

James says that thirst or sweat can be early signs of a heat-related illness that can be handled at home, but other symptoms would mean it’s time to call for help.

“As soon as you start getting confused, the nausea, the really fast heart rate,” he said.

All in all, he advises you to listen to your body and not let your guard down even when it doesn’t seem that hot outside.

“There's been days that have been beautiful in North County. That’s not to say that those high 90s and triple-digit days aren't coming, so being sure to check the weather in your local area before you plan your day," he warned. "You don’t want to be caught off guard.”