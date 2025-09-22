13th annual "Dance in Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness" fundraiser in Pismo Beach

The Samuel Jeffers Childhood Cancer Foundation held its 13th annual "Dance in Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness" fundraiser event at the Pismo Beach Athletic Club on Sunday.

The fundraiser featured a silent auction, a wine pull, and a one-hour-long cardio class.

Participants were also encouraged to dress in gold since it symbolizes the resiliency of childhood cancer heroes.

“It's kind of a mix of the people who support us is a mix. A lot of them, probably 20 or 30%, are directly affected by childhood cancer, whether that's a child or a relative or a neighbor." said Samuel Jeffers, the Childhood Cancer Foundation President. "But the other, you know, two thirds are just people who care and, who just like supporting a good cause.”

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards cancer research and central coast support families with children who have cancer through the foundation.