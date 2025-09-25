3 people injured after vehicle crashes into Pismo Beach motel

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Pismo Beach motel Wednesday evening.

Officials said two people were transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Another person suffered minor injuries.

A Chevrolet Cruze appears to have crashed into the Ocean Palms Motel's reception area.

Officials say the building is unstable.

It's unclear if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.