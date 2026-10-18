80th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival kicks off on the Central Coast

The 80th annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival kicked off on Saturday, October 17, on the city’s pier and plaza.

The historic festival originally started in 1946, the same year Pismo Beach was officially incorporated as a city.

Attendees of the free festival can enjoy live music, food trucks, local vendors, and kids’ zones with games and inflatable attractions.

“We're excited because we haven't done the Clam Festival, but we usually come here just for the clam chowder,” said visitor Jessica Negrete.

Every year, the festival features the popular clam chowder cook-off, where local restaurants compete and attendees vote for the most delicious chowder.

The festival will continue through Sunday, October 18, with live music on the pier from Colleen Rhatigan and The Sweet Spots.