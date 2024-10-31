‘A staple of Shell Beach’ closing its doors after 37 years in business

Just off Highway 101, with front-row seats to the Pacific Ocean, the Spyglass Inn Restaurant has been more than just a scenic spot for customers.

“These views you just, you just can't beat this. It's just amazing," said Debi Burdmen-Deutsch, Pismo Beach resident.

“I like to come here because everybody, it's like everybody knows your name," said Linda McGinley, Arroyo Grande resident. "It's a friendly place where people love to come.”

"They’ve been taking care of me since [the] late '90s here through Pismo and being a guy who lives in Shell Beach, it's good to have good people that take care of you," said Leo Savalan, Shell Beach resident.

But after 37 years, the restaurant has reached the end of its lease and staff say the owners are choosing not to renew as they head into retirement.

"They have grandbabies and they just want to spend all their time with them and just love life," Burdmen-Deutsch said. "And it's time to retire."

For hostess Debbie Hannah, news of the closure came as a surprise. Her last day on the job this week was emotional.

“I have cried a lot and I'm getting teary-eyed now,” Hannah said. “It's not for the money. It was to get me out of the house, and what better to get out of the house and stare at the ocean all day and talk to people?"

According to the Spyglass Inn Hotel, which owns the building, there’s no word yet on the future of the restaurant space.