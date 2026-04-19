AmpSurf hosts first event of the year on the Central Coast

Amputees, veterans, and first responders are hitting the waves with a local nonprofit that’s expanded across the globe.

Iian Black is a volunteer for the event and a professor at Cal Poly.

“It's easy to live your life, able-bodied and not even have any idea what it's like to have a disability where you might have trouble surfing, and to be a part of helping somebody do that is a great feeling," Black said.

AmpSurf hosted its first event of the year in Pismo Beach after what founder Dana Cummings said was a quiet year in 2025 from financial strain. This year, he said they’re planning on hosting around 9 events on the Central Coast to bring people with disabilities, veterans, and first responders a surfing experience.

“Most able-bodied people think they can't surf," Cummings said. "When you add a disability to that, there's a lot of barriers, and so we're just trying to break down those barriers so that anyone can do this. It's such a healthy sport and fun.”

For this event, Cummings said there were 8 participants and around 40 volunteers.

He said he started the program in 2003 after a car crash in which he lost his leg.

“I tried to surf and failed miserably at it," Cummings said. "So I got another one-legged guy who showed me how to do it, and he wanted to start a team. I said, " Let's try to learn a surf program, and we'll build that team.”

For Saturday’s clinic, AmpSurf partnered with the California Men’s Colony to bring out guards and other employees to experience surf therapy.

Keith Powell is one of these participants.

“Being out in nature is a good release for me and a wonderful way to spend my time," Powell said. "I'm around a certain group of people. Now I get to kind of break away and get out in the waves and get crushed by the waves.”

Based in Pismo Beach, the nonprofit has expanded with locations around the world, including New York and Puerto Rico.

Maya Karl, a student at Cal Poly and competitive surfer, volunteered for the program in both locations before helping out on the Central Coast.

“It's like the most rewarding thing ever," Karl said. "Knowing that I can make like some sort of positive impact and that can maybe change the lives of other people is like something that means so much to me.”

Cummings said for the next event, those interested should sign up for their newsletter or visit their website.