Boil water notice lifted in time for busy weekend at Pismo Beach

Local restaurants started Saturday morning expecting another day of water boiling, deep cleaning, and general inconveniences.

"We went out and bought a bunch of boiled water," Kristin Hammer, a server at Alex BBQ, told KSBY.

But, a few hours later, some good news came for business owners in the area: the boil water notice that had lasted for nearly four days in Pismo Beach and Avila Beach was finally lifted.

The official notice came out just after noon on Saturday. Many received the update on their phones, just in time for a rush of lunchtime visitors.

Jasmine Cabrera, an employee at Moreno’s Taqueria, says that the order being lifted makes her job simpler.

“I feel like it’s gonna be a lot easier, because even with the ice machines, we couldn’t use [the water]," Cabrera said.

Customers say they were also relieved when they heard the announcement.

“It feels great,” Bryan Rounds, a customer at The Break, said. “The water’s turned back on, which means we can get our cocktails served nice and fast.”

