Bomburrito debuts in Pismo Beach, owner celebrates longtime dream

Pismo Beach is celebrating a new addition to its food scene with the grand opening of Bomburrito. Business owner Eric Anderson says opening the restaurant has been a dream of his for the past 25 years.

Bomburrito specializes in burritos and bowls, with several special dishes on the menu, including gluten-free and vegan options. To mark its opening, the restaurant held a special promotion, "the first 100 burritos that are sold today. We'll be doing three drawings. The big drawing is going to be for a free burrito a month for life. So that person will be the big winner. Their picture will be taken, framed and then screwed onto the wall " said Anderson.

Bomburrito is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.