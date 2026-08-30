UPDATE: Brava Fire in Pismo Beach grows to 25 acres in size

UPDATE (2:32 P.M.)- The fire is now 25-30 acres in size.

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UPDATE (2:08 p.m.)- Officials say the Brava Fire has burned 20 acres with a slow to moderate rate of spread.

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UPDATE (1:49 p.m.)- The fire is now 3-4 acres in size. Two additional air tankers and 2 handcrews were requested.

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ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are currently responding to a report of the Brava Fire near the 2100 Block of Costa Brava in Pismo Beach.

Officials say the fire has burned a quarter of an acre and has a slow rate of spread, moving uphill.

1 Air Attack, 2 Airtankers, and 3 additional Type 3 Engines have been requested to assist with containment.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.