California lawmakers, environmental groups urge feds to end plans for offshore drilling expansion

Assemblymember Dawn Addis hosted a press conference with other California lawmakers and environmental groups to ask the U.S. Department of Interior to remove the state from the Trump administration’s plans to expand offshore oil drilling.

“It’s a threat to the industries that sustain us while providing minimum economic benefit for the people as well as disastrous consequences for public health and vulnerable marine habitats,” Assemblymember Addis said.

Addis said the expansion would damage the economic and environmental health of the state.

But Greg Haskin, Executive Director of the Coalition of Labor Agriculture and Business (COLAB), said oil is a crucial part of the California economy. He said prices for California residents will be unreasonably high without offshore drilling.

“We're disappointed that Assemblywoman Addis isn't working on trying to reduce cost, and it's a shame that our elected officials aren't looking at how to make things more affordable rather than driving up costs," Haskin said.

One local couple shared different opinions about what would happen if there were more offshore drilling along the Central Coast.

Pat Bezak does not support offshore drilling in the area.

“I like nature," she said. "I think it's going to really spoil the ocean.”

Helmut Bezak said he wouldn't mind the rigs.

“Well, I'm for it as long as it's managed properly," he said. "If a lot of safeguards and everything are put in place.”

Pat said if more offshore drilling sites came to the Central Coast, it would destroy the natural beauty that people come here to see. On the other hand, Helmut said if the rigs look anything like Santa Barbara’s, it won’t change much of the scenery.

“People don't even know what they're out there," Bezak said. "You see a light out on the horizon and say, what's that? People don't know. They're not going to be right here,” he said.

The public comment period for the expansion is open until the end of the month on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management website.