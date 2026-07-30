Car crashes into DePalo & Sons market and deli in Shell Beach

A car crashed into DePalo and Sons an Italian market and deli in Shell Beach Thursday afternoon, sending a car through the front of the longtime business.

Pismo Beach police say the driver was the only person in the car, and remarkably, no one was injured.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., and investigators say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

Police say this is the second time this year a vehicle has struck the nearly 50-year-old market.

Coming up on KSBY News at 5 p.m., hear from an eyewitness who was inside the market when the crash happened and what they saw in those frightening moments.