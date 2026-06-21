Clamming concerns on the Central Coast

Clams are an iconic part of Pismo Beach, and they’re finally making a comeback after 30 years, but some clammers are making that comeback difficult.

For the last 50 years, Don Sipe has visited Pismo Beach. He remembers when the Pismo clams were so abundant that his family would go out clamming all the time.

“It was wonderful," Sipe said. "My folks would go out, they do all the clamming. Then me and grandma we’d sit back and cut potatoes, put the milk in, make a big potato soup and turn it into clam chowder."

After the Pismo Clams were almost harvested out of extinction 30 years ago, they’re starting to slowly make their way back into the ecosystem and be large enough to harvest. Maalaea Quirk said she’s happy to see the clam population come back after living on the Central Coast for 20 years.

“It's very exciting," Quirk said. "It's taken a long time. We've seen them over the years get bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger. It's super cool when you see out that you're like, wow, this is really what it is. So, for people that have been for a long time, it's really neat to see that transition finally happen.”

However, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have recently seen people taking clams that weren't the legal size limit of 4 1/2 inches and took more than the legal amount of 10 clams per person.

To meet the requirements, clammers need to have a measuring device, a fishing license and only take 10 clams per person at any time that are bigger than 4 and a half inches.

“It is disappointing to see when people don't respect it," Quirk said. "As people that live here, we see that all the time. So it's a little bit tough.”

In a statement, Fish and Wildlife said: “Size limits help ensure our natural resources have the opportunity to reproduce before they can be legally harvested. This helps support not only a healthy ecosystem…but also sustainable populations that can be harvested recreationally and enjoyed.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said people can be fined between one hundred and a thousand dollars depending on the severity of the penalty.

“I think there's a limit so that everyone could enjoy it," Sipe said.