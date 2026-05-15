Clothing drive in Pismo Beach to benefit Lumina Alliance

A clothing drive was held in Pismo Beach on Thursday, collecting new and gently-used goods for people in need.

The drive will reportedly benefit Lumina Alliance, a San Luis Obispo County-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting people impacted by sexual assault and intimate partner violence. Donated items include used clothes and accessories, household items, and jewelry.

"We're really excited about the mission of Lumina, and it's something that all of us felt like personally really drawn to support," said Bobbie Kelly, who was at Thursday's drive.

The event was held at 1401 Dolliver St. in Pismo Beach.