Community members attend Art in the Park event in Shell Beach

Community members were able to enjoy "Art in the Park" at Shell Beach today, September 7. The event featured over 50 local artisans, food, and live music.

The family-friendly event included activities like face painting, ring toss, and corn hole, along with easy access to a nearby park.

“There's a lot of unique items here. Very cute, very cute stuff. I could have bought a lot of things, but I ended up buying this, for my backyard, and a couple, magnets and a kaleidoscope. I would definitely recommend people coming out as fun. It's nice. It's a beautiful day, too,” said Julie Mogg, a visitor from Hanford.

The next Art at the Park event is scheduled for October 5, 2025.

