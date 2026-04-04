Cross erected on Pismo Beach inspires and sparks debate

In the days leading up to Easter Sunday, a group of locals has rallied around a driftwood cross erected in the sand at Pismo Beach, as debates sparked about the legality of the structure.

Friday kicked off Easter weekend and for many visitors, it was the perfect time to go to the beach.

Tawn Moore brought her grandchildren to the beach.

“Everybody is out in full crowd, that's for sure," Moore said. "They have found our little piece of heaven in Pismo.”

Near the pier, locals said three young men put up a cross around March 20. Since then, Mike Bulen has taken on the responsibility of preventing it from being destroyed or damaged before Easter.

“I felt like I was called to do it," Bulen said. "God talks really quietly. He taps on your shoulder. There was no doubt I was the person to take care of it. In my opinion, I was the best person to do it.”

The cross has prompted discourse on many local social media platforms. Some residents said they support the display, while others said it should be taken down.

Jessica Renda was visiting the Beach Friday morning, and said she had mixed feelings about it.

“I do think that Easter is a religious holiday," Renda said. "I do think that things that are out on the beach do have the potential of shedding fake flowers, that kind of thing.”

Bulen said he was contacted by the Pismo Beach Police Department, which said he was in violation of the law by having an unsanctioned structure on the beach.

Friday morning, city officials sent KSBY News a statement regarding the cross, saying, “The City of Pismo Beach has been contacted regarding various activity and objects on the beach adjacent to the Pier … The City will continue to monitor the beach and the environment. Preservation of our coastal resources is a joint effort between the City, the community, and its visitors.”

Gabriella Rivera said she doesn’t mind the structure on the beach and she hasn’t seen anyone try to take it down.

“Obviously, it does not bother other people because it's not taken down," Rivera said. "It's not getting tampered with. It remains as is.”

Renda said she thinks there should be limitations on displays like this, but also understands memorials and other displays are put up across beaches.

“I mean, maybe if the city is opposed to having something like this up, it should just be taken down immediately," Renda said. "Or if it's okay within limits, there should be a number of days where it's appropriate.”

Bulen said he’s not sure what’s next for the cross after Easter Sunday, but he has some ideas.