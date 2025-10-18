Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elementary school drive inspired by “Crenshaw” novel supports homeless community

For the past two weeks, students at Shell Beach Elementary have been collecting socks and toiletries as part of a community-wide drive. The effort stems from a class project inspired by the novel "Crenshaw" by Katherine Applegate, which follows the story of a child experiencing homelessness.

Third-grade teacher Heather Harvey helped organize the initiative and hopes it fosters empathy among her students. "We wanted students to be empathetic and make sure we can help out any way we can," Harvey said. "Our students may one day have classmates who are unhoused, and they might never know."

School officials say the donated items from the third graders will be delivered to the Five Cities Homeless Coalition in Grover Beach.

