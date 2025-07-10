Encounters with First Amendment auditors concern some residents in Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach police say they received a large number of calls on Monday about several individuals filming people going in and out of the post office. They’re called First Amendment auditors, people who consider themselves to be citizen journalists, exercising their First Amendment rights by filming others in public areas. They often do this at government buildings to hold public servants accountable.

Angel Ramirez was at the post office on Monday and said the auditors made people feel uncomfortable.

“I saw a woman about late 70s, early 80s pulling her packages in a bag and looking terrified,” Ramirez said. “Being the person that I am, I didn’t want to stand for it and so I turned on my recording on my phone, asked them why they were spreading misinformation, and he told me, 'because I’m trolling her,' which I think is ridiculous."

The First Amendment Coalition is a nonprofit organization that helps educate people about the First Amendment. They are not associated with these First Amendment auditors but Executive Director David Snyder explains that they are within their legal rights, which is why police are unable to respond.

“I think the police are probably right here,” Snyder said. “There is a protected right to film matters in public. I will say also that that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re free to harass people, but the right to film in public is an important and foundational First Amendment right.”

Employees at the post office said this is the third time the same group has been there in the last few months.

Valerie Mercado encountered the auditors there in early June.

“They were just intentionally trying to provoke people and upset people, which I had no idea why they would do that but then they said First Amendment, and I’m like okay, the guys are out here trying to do something or sue people,” Mercado said.

Nathanial Plotner is a local First Amendment auditor who said their goal is to stress-test the Constitution.

“What we're doing is testing our right to go to public places like public sidewalks, public pavement, and we film what’s happening and test the reactions of people at these facilities,” Plotner said.