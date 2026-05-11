Families celebrate Mother's Day with a free concert in Pismo Beach

At the Dino Caves Park in Pismo Beach, families from across the Central Coast celebrated Mother’s day with a free concert.

New moms, dog moms and boy moms spent some of their Mother’s Day watching the Damon Castillo Band at the Dinosaur Caves Park.

Enjie Rubio and her family came to Pismo Beach for the first time on Mother's Day weekend.

“It's the most important thing to be with my family, be around families and at my favorite place, the beach," Rubio said.

Some families, like Rubio, drove all the way from California’s Central Valley to celebrate on the Central Coast. Cheyenne Baker said she and her family found the concert by surprise. She said she came to visit the park because of what it means to her family.

“This is actually our favorite park," Baker said. "Just knowing that there's good food, an ocean view, we love playing here, the views and we actually got married right over here. ”

The free Pacific Breeze Concert Series kicked off its 17th year with this Mother's Day concert and had food trucks, face painting and bounce houses. Michelle Castillo said it’s the perfect place to bring her kids for Mother’s Day.

“It's always nice to have a place where you can go and be with fellow parents and just appreciate one another and enjoy spending some time together and letting the kids run around," Castillo said. "It's the best of both worlds for both the parents and the kids.”

Castillo said she spent her morning with four generations of her family who lives in the area. Though she didn’t grow up on the Central Coast, she said she can’t imagine raising her kids anywhere else.

“This sense of community that you see here is exactly what it's like in all aspects with school, with sports," Castillo said. "It's just a beautiful place for our kids to grow up.”

Baker said the greatest gift that comes from Mother’s Day is the time she gets to spend with her kids.

“Just being blessed to have little humans that will love you no matter if you're perfect or not perfect," Baker said. "They mean the world to me. So to spend time with them is - it's what makes the day worth everything that you do.”

The next concert will be on June 14th with the Carbon City Lights, followed by another on July 12 with The Molly Ringwald Project.