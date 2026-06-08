First weekend of summer break brings tourists to Pismo Beach

For some schools on the Central Coast, it’s the first weekend of summer break — a time when visitors flood the beaches and other local hotspots. But how do some locals feel about the increase in foot traffic, and what brings people to Pismo Beach?

Summer break has finally hit, and families from all over California are coming to enjoy the beach.

Debbie Ortega came to visit her sister, who lives in Pismo Beach. “I just like coming over here, and it's so relaxing," Ortega said. "It's just like you could come over here and forget about everything else in the world.”

Some local surfers said they tend to adjust their schedules because of the number of people who flock to the beaches during the summer.

Lucas Childers came from San Luis Obispo to surf in Pismo. “I’d say during the summer, the parking is a lot harder, but that’s the only thing," Childers said.

Joshua Klapper was surfing Sunday morning with his son to celebrate the end of the school year. “We probably come out a little earlier," Klapper said. "So once it's like 10:00, we're not even thinking about it, but other than that, we love having people.”

For places like Pismo Beach, the summer crowd is a vital part of the economy. According to the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce, the city sees around 2.5 million tourists each year, many of whom come during the summer.

Cassandra Cantu is visiting with her family from Bakersfield. She had a softball tournament in the area, but her family couldn't resist visiting the Pismo Pier. “I just like seeing the beach and the water," Cantu said. "I like seeing the surfers. I love the little shops here. I think they're really cool to just pop in.”

As a local business owner, Joshua Klapper said he understands the importance of tourism for the Central Coast as it’s a huge part of the local economy. “We love having people from out of town because they come and they drink our wine and enjoy, you know, the coastal lifestyle for a little bit," Klapper said. "We live here, so, you know, we can't say enough about it. It's great for business, it’s great for everything.”

The summertime crowd brings more jobs to the area. Childers said he has friends who are employed as seasonal lifeguards on local beaches from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“I'm sure [tourists] boost the local economy and, you know, surf shops, restaurants, etc.. I got lifeguards who are friends of mine, and they have a good time watching over them,” Childers said.