Gateway Project in Pismo Beach approved by city council

The Gateway Project, a three-story building with apartments, a visitor center, and space for businesses, is set to transform the corner of Price and Dolliver streets in Pismo Beach.

After 15 locals who were split on the decision spoke at a recent city council meeting, the vote to move forward with the project was unanimous.

“I think the community is ready for it,” said Kyhle Henderson-Custodia, an Arroyo Grande resident who visits Pismo Beach often. “It just sets the tone of ‘welcome to our home.’”

During the council meeting, the business in charge of the project, Coastal Community Builders, said they made changes to the original plans to address the community’s concerns.

They have removed an awning from the project and plan on adding 21 new parking spaces near the complex for everyone to use.

Some locals said a handful of new spaces won’t be enough.

“What good is 21 parking spots going to do on 4th of July when they've added 30 people?” questioned Jenelle Brownley, a resident of Pismo Beach who lives in the downtown area. “The people who live in those units, their friends are going to take up those extra parking spaces, their family. It's not going to help.”

The complex will feature 39 housing units. Five of the apartments will be considered affordable housing, dedicated to low and very low-income households.

These affordable housing units will prioritize people who live and work in Pismo Beach and southern San Luis Obispo County.

“I believe it's really going to bring the light to the community of what it is like to share what we already enjoy and with people who want to live in a place where they can afford it,” Henderson-Custodia said.

The CEO of Coastal Community Builders told KSBY News that it’s critical to get community feedback with such an impactful project, but it’s hard to satisfy everyone.

Some residents said they’re worried the builders won’t be able to enforce their goals of keeping long-term tenants.

“People are going to buy them and that's going to be their place,” Brownley said. “They’re going to say they live there, but they're not going to live there.”