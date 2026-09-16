Health Advisory issued for two San Luis Obispo County beaches

Two beaches in San Luis Obispo County have been placed under a health advisory after ocean water samples collected on Monday, September 14 exceeded state bacteriological standards according to the San Luis Obispo County Health Department.

The affected locations are:

Olde Port Beach (OLDE12): 131 yards west of the restrooms

Shell Beach (SEW7): Silver Shoals Drive

Officials say health advisories have been posted at both sites, and water samples have been collected again for additional testing.

Beachgoers are advised to pay attention to posted warning signs and take appropriate precautions until updated results are available.

For the latest information on beach water quality and advisories, visit Surf Safe SLO's website: https://slocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/0693b6f43f444995afc3f90d29b81432#