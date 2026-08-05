Health advisory issued in Pismo Beach over bacteria levels

A health advisory has been issued at a Pismo Beach ocean water location after samples collected on Monday, August 3 exceeded state bacteriological standards.

The affected site is located 338 yards north of the Pismo Beach pier.

The advisory was issued after water samples showed elevated levels of bacteria that failed to meet one or more state bacteriological standards.

A beach health advisory is issued when a sample fails to meet one or more state bacteriological standards due to the presence of elevated levels of bacteria.

People are encouraged to avoid swimming or water contact at the posted location until further notice.

For the latest updates on water quality and beach conditions in San Luis Obispo County click here: www.SurfSafeSlo.org.