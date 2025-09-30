Health advisory lifted in Pismo Beach after nearly 2 weeks

A health advisory issued for a portion of Pismo Beach has been lifted.

According to a San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health specialist, ocean water samples taken Monday north of the Pismo Pier near Wadsworth Avenue showed results to be within the state bacteriological limits.

The advisory was first issued on Sept. 16 after environmental health reported the water was found to contain an increased level of fecal bacteria.

Routine water samples taken since Sept. 16 failed to meet state safety standards until Monday.

According to the California State Water Resources Control Board, in the past decade, there has only been one other local health advisory that lasted longer than this latest advisory in Pismo Beach.

The environmental health specialist says the sampling done is not source-specific, so further information on the source is not known.