Iconic Sunsets at Pismo Airstream scrapped

A photo circulating on social media recently sparked new questions about the former Sunsets at Pismo trailer on the Pismo Pier.

The image appears to show the iconic Airstream partially crushed, with the “Sunsets at Pismo” logo still visible.

After seeing the photo, I reached out to Pismo Beach Assistant City Manager Silas Clarke to find out what happened to the trailer.

In an emailed statement to Pismo Beach community reporter Makayla Richardson, he said: “The Airstream trailer was owned by the city. This decision was not taken lightly, but ultimately the trailer had to be scrapped due to significant liability concerns associated with its prior use as a restaurant.”

The trailer had been removed from the pier after Sunsets at Pismo abruptly closed in October 2025.

Makayla covered that closure extensively last year as city leaders worked through a decades-old zoning issue connected to the restaurant’s location on the pier.

According to the city, a zoning change allowing the restaurant to operate in the space was never officially approved by the city council. To correct the issue, council members voted to keep the original zoning in place, a decision that meant Sunsets at Pismo could no longer stay open.

Two airstreams on the pier are still operating – one as a visitor information center and the other as a gift shop