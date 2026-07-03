Independence Day at Pismo Beach: What you can expect

Saturday, people across the country are celebrating America’s 250 anniversary. In Pismo Beach, preparations are already starting for one of the biggest fireworks celebrations on the Central Coast.

Residents and visitors alike are gearing up for the Fourth of July in Pismo Beach.

Daveed Vilchs is visiting with his family from Palm Springs. He said he's the most excited about the fireworks show.

For Gary Gleason, who lives just down the street, it’s a sign to stay home for the weekend.

“It gets very busy around here," Gleason said. "For local people, it's a distraction from the normal because it's usually pretty quiet around here, but now it gets busy for the next couple of days.”

Gleason said he’s excited to see so many people come to Pismo Beach for the holiday.

With the larger crowds, Hannah Miller said in her experience as a local for almost a decade, it’s best to remember everyone is there for the same reason.

“I just like moving with patience and grace for each other, because we all want to get to be able to see the show," Miller said.

Miller said this boost in tourism is something most local businesses anticipate every year.

“I think we all need the happy moments," Miller said. "You know, life can get tough at times, and it's nice to just have something to look forward to all the time.”

Both locals agree there’s one thing people should plan for before heading out to the beach.

“The parking is always the issue," Gleason said.

“Parking. It's obviously insane," Miller said. "We all want to get in, and we all know that.”

Starting Saturday, parking will be limited as the lot closest to the pier will close. Pomeroy and Hinds west of Cypress Street will also be closed to traffic. Locals say it’s best to arrive early and carpool if you can.

Miller reminds everyone to clean up and take their trash with them once they’re done celebrating.

“Just try and smile and be happy and enjoy things," Gleason said. "It is a beautiful time of the year here in Pismo, and it's a good time to be an American.”