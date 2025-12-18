Jetson films flying car commercial at Shell Beach

A commercial was being filmed at the end of Palomar Street at Shell Beach on Wednesday. The commercial is for A European-based company called Jetson.

According to Thomas Patan, founder and CEO, their mission is to become the “Tesla of flying cars.” Patan also introduced their latest product, the Jetson ONE.

Patan says the Jetson ONE is now available to order online, and a few units have already been delivered to customers. Jetson has also opened a new facility in Santa Margarita, where they are currently training new pilots.