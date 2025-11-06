Lifeguards train during King Tides, experiencing a variety of ocean conditions

As the Central Coast experiences King Tides this week, CAL FIRE lifeguards have been participating in a week-long training.

King Tides are marked by unusually high and low tides. CAL FIRE Captain Nicholi Mackewicz says training under these conditions is good experience for the lifeguards.

"We are putting students in a variety of different conditions so that way they are able to know and understand all the hazards that are potentially present on our San Luis Obispo County beaches,” Mackewicz said. “And we're teaching them situational awareness and how to identify hazards so that way they can choose the most appropriate rescue techniques and tools to enter the water for whatever rescue scenario they're presented with."

At Pismo Beach on Thursday, lifeguards in training learned how to properly assess ocean conditions, jump off the pier to conduct water rescues, and how to utilize a jet ski for rescues.

Capt. Mackewicz adds that beachgoers should use caution while enjoying the beach, because if conditions are deemed too dangerous, they won’t be able to send a lifeguard out to you.