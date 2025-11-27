Local police officers host 42nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner in Pismo Beach

Local police officers continued their tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals to community members in need this week.

The Pismo Beach Police Officers' Association hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday afternoon.

From 1 to 5 p.m., dinner was served to the public at the Pismo Beach Veterans Hall.

Police officers also delivered meals to locals who were homebound.

“It's a good time, getting together with my coworkers and those community members that come and volunteer. Every year, it's a reunion to see some of these people that we don't get to interact with very often," Bradley Hogan, the vice president of the Pismo Beach Police Officers' Association, said. "It wouldn't be possible without the community members."

This marks the 42nd year that the Pismo Beach Police Officers' Association is hosting its free community Thanksgiving Dinner.